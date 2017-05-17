New job is dream come true for Fife man

Kirkcaldy-born Andrew Panton has set out his far-reaching vision for Dundee’s acclaimed Rep Theatre, as he officially takes up the post of artistic director.

Andrew, who has also directed work for Edinburgh’s Royal Lyceum Theatre, the Royal & Derngate in Northampton, Perth Theatre, Glasgow’s Citizens Theatre and the Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough, was born and raised in the town and is a former pupil of Burntisland Primary School and Balwearie High Schools.

He said: “I have been coming to see shows at The Rep since I was very young and I vividly remember telling my parents, aged ten, that I would like to run the theatre one day! So taking up the post really has been a dream come true.

“Dundee Rep is firmly established as a cultural hub within the city’s expanding and impressive creative scene, but I think the venue deserves wider recognition across the UK and internationally for the quality of its artists and productions.

Andrew is well-known to Dundee audiences having directed the Ensemble in John Kolvenbach’s Love Song to critical acclaim in 2016. He was previously director for The Mill Lavvies and movement director for Sweeney Todd at the Rep.

He was offered the job at Dundee Rep on the same day he received his professorship from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland last year, and since then has been planning his first season in autumn 2017 which will launch this month.

He said: “I’m excited to unveil the next season and I’m sure our audiences won’t be disappointed. They can expect an ambitious and engaging programme including Scottish premieres, musical theatre and interdisciplinary story-telling using live music and movement.

Andrew has also worked on a range of leading BBC TV programmes including Children In Need, The Voice, The Naked Choir and was responsible for directing a segment of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony.

He added: “There is so much happening in this building, it’s more than just a theatre. Every night I see something different going on whether it’s the young company or our professional dancers rehearsing, our creative learning team getting together or live music performances – I can’t think of anywhere else in the world I would rather be.”