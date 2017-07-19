New Levenmouth youth group

An enterprising group of young people in Levenmouth have set up their own summer project.

The Levenmouth development group, consisting of young volunteers, the local MSYP, and other youths interested in developing the area, will be running a series of activities while also raising funds to continue the project.

The ‘Beach Crew’ is based at the old putting green hut on Leven Promenade and will be open every Tuesday and Thursday evening between 6.30-8.30pm.

The group will be offering a tuck shop and running activities, including sports, crafts and more.

The group decided to set up the project because they felt there was a lack of activities to take part in during the summer break.

Jayson McDonald (12) said: “A lot of us volunteer at youth clubs and we wanted to run something over the summer for young people and thought Leven beach area would be ideal.

“We’re a really friendly group, and anyone wanting to pop along and join in the fun would be made to feel really welcome.

“We hope the summer goes well as we would love to see the project continuing, and maybe even updating and expanding the old putting green hut to create a dedicated youth centre – something which Levenmouth doesn’t currently have.”

The group will be hosting an ‘open all ages’ night on July 27, between 6.30-8.30pm, giving locals a chance to join in the fun and learn more about what the group does.