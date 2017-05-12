For anyone living in Cupar in May 1978 this was certainly a night to remember.

Crowds gathered at Rodger’s Mill at Burnside as fire destroyed the building and almost cost the lives of two employees.

So fierce was the £1 million blaze that it threatened to topple the Cupar Arms hotel nearby and the heat could be felt as far away as the Fluthers car park.

The mill had been part of the Cupar landscape since 1774 and run by seven generations of the Rodger family.

It closed for good in 2009 and the site is now occupied by Castle Furniture.