Appeal to Fifers to share memorabilia with Military Museum

Many Fifers have bravely given their lives to fight for their country.

From the McCrae’s Battalion that included members of Raith Rovers and Dunfermline football clubs, members of the BlackWatch, to the soldiers who fought in the First and Second World Wars and those fighting in the present day.

And now, Scotland’s Military Museum, the first of its kind in the country, is looking to share their stories, medals and other memorabilia.

Ian Inglis, chairman and founder of the museum, is hoping that Fifers will donate their items to go display.

Ian said: “We already have such a huge collection, but we are still looking for artefacts and stories of servicemen and woman who fought in both world wars. Everbody has a story to tell and the Military Museum Scotland is the place to tell their story.

“The Museum will not only display artefacts and memorabilia from the Army, Air Force and Navy, it will include Home Front, Allies and Axis displays. Hopefully there are many Fifers out there with items in the attic, the cupboard or proudly on display in their own homes, that they would be willing to hand over to share with the rest of Scotland.”

Ian first started the Mobile Military Museum in order to share his collection and knowledge with schools and care homes around Scotland. But he always wanted a permanent home for the medals, artillary, vehicles, photographs and uniforms.

But now a temporary site has now been found thanks to The Scottish War Blind Charity which is leasing out a large empty building on their estate, at the Linburn Centre, in Wilkieston, West Lothian. The Military Museum Scotland will be based there with its doors opening in March next year.

Over the next couple of months work will go on every day at Linburn, to make sure it is ready for the grand opening in Spring.

As well as being a military museum, it will also operate as a veterans’ breakfast club and veterans’ drop-in centre as part of their services to the community.

Ian said: “Over the next couple of months, the work will go on every day at Linburn to put together the museum in time for its grand opening in March next year. The fundraising campaign is also up and running, all donations will be gratefully received.”

To donate items, get involved or to find out more, email Ian at milmussco@aol.co.uk.