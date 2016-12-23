Christmas Eve in Cupar

This delightfully wintry scene was actually captured on Christmas Eve – although we’re not sure of the year.

Judging by the styles of the parked cars, the photo certainly dates back further than the last Christmas snowfall in 2010.

It shows worshippers making their way into St John’s Church, Cupar, for the traditional service.

Were you among them? If so, we’d be pleased to hear from you.

You can contact us at heraldnews@fifetoday.co.uk.

According to forecasters, the snowy scene is unlikely to be repeated this Christmas Eve, although we may well get some significant falls in January.