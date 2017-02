This artist’s impression of a what a new road bridge over the Forth could look like, appeared in the Fife Free Press in February 1957.

Can you imagine such a thing?!

As it turned out they were pretty spot on – and of course, we’ve another one opening imminently.

Work began on the project in September 1958 and the completed Forth Road Bridge, built at a cost of £19.5 million, was opened on September 4, 1964.