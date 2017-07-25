Fife Nostalgia: Forth Road Bridge nears completion, 1963

With so much excitement surrounding the imminent opening of the new Queensferry Crossing, we thought readers would enjoy this photo of the Forth Road Bridge, taken in June 1963.

The bridge was officially opened by the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh some 14 months later, on September 4, 1964.

Over the years the increased volume of traffic took its ‘toll’ on the bridge, and in 2015 it had to be closed altogether because of structural issues.

The new Forth crossing , which has taken six years to complete at a cost of some £1.35 billion, is due to be officially opened on August 30.