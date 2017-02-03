Fife Nostalgia: Jocky’s charity challenge in 1981

In February 1981, 30-year-old Jocky Wilson took part in an exhibition charity darts match at the Cuinzie Neuk Hotel in Kinghorn to raise funds for the May Collins Kidney Machine Fund.

The former Kirkcaldy miner had turned professional only two years before and speaking to the FFP he said he felt he was getting “better and better”.

He said: “There is still more to come. The more I win the better I feel.

“Darts is my job so I’m playing everyday.”

Jocky also advised young players to keep practising and, if possible, to make sure to do it in the pub.

“Darts is for everybody – it will never leave the pubs.”

Wee Jocky’s practice would soon pay off – he won his first world title in 1982.