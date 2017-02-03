Fife Nostalgia: Nursing college construction 1985

It’s a well known landmark for anyone arriving by train into Kirkcaldy.

When you see the nursing college campus loom, you know it’s time to stand up!

It may be surprising to some but the building itself has only been there for just over 30 years.

Our picture shows construction of what was Fife College’s campus for Nursing and Midwifery on Kirkcaldy’s Forth Avenue in February 1985.

Once completed the £2.5 million project would see places for 600 trainees with space for 100 to live on site at the building, which was to replace the former facility in the grounds of Victoria Hospital.

It opened the following year and later would be taken over by the University of Dundee.