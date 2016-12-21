Fresh appeal to reunite Fife soldier’s family with ‘death penny’ medal

The search for the descendants of a World War I soldier, whose ‘death penny’ was found discarded in a Glenrothes shed, has left staff at the town’s Heritage Centre scratching their heads.

The medal, which was posthumously presented to the family of Thomas Blyth Peebles after he was killed in action at the Battle of the Somme, was handed into the centre in November.

Staff enlisted the help of experienced genealogist Ian Nimmo White, who became well known for his research into the Tay Rail Bridge Disaster, but so far even his efforts have failed to solve the mystery and reunite the ‘penny’ with family.

However, Mr Nimmo-White said he is hoping some promising new leads will result in the right person being found.

“It’s the hardest search I’ve ever experienced because every time I think we have a positive lead, the trail goes cold,” he explained.

He’s now hoping readers will be able to help.

“We are looking for any offspring from the marriage of Robert Gordon Peebles and Marlyn Gordon in Auchtermuchty in 1972.

“Also, we would like to hear from Joan Kinnear Peebles, who we believe to be a granddaughter of Robert Speed Peebles, younger brother to Thomas. She was born in St Andrews in 1957.

“Thomas also had a sister, Helen Laing Simpson Peebles. We would be interested to hear from any descendant of her marriage to Thomas Robb in Kirkcaldy in 1931.”

Anyone with information regarding any of the names can contact Mr Nimmo White at inimow@aol.com or on 01592-741930.