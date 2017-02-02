Nostalgia: Thornton Primary School in 2000

It’s February 2000 and pupils at Thornton Primary School marked the beginning of the new millennium by creating a banner celebrating the town.

The banner included names of local businesses and featured a train theme, as the school logo includes Thornton station and a track motif.

The S6 pupils had the help of Mrs Smith in creating the banner. Can you spot any recognisable faces in there?

