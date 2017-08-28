Open invitation to meet artists on your doorstep

The public get a rare glimpse into the creative process at work this weekend with the third Central Fife Open Studios event.

From North Queensferry in the west, Leven to the east and inland to Markinch and Leslie, nearly 40 artists are throwing open their studios and workspaces for visitors to see what they do and how they do it.

Started by Pat Beveridge, of Glenrothes, and Patricia Bray, of East Wemyss, the event has more than doubled in size in just three years.

They are delighted to see clusters of artists now participating in different areas, underlining the talent to be found locally.

For example, there are five creatives opening their doors in Kirkcaldy, six in Kinghorn, six in the Glenrothes area and, busiest of all, nine in Burntisland.

“Often people don’t know they have artists working along the street from them or around the corner so Open Studios is a great way to find out about them and see what they do,” said Pat.

“Also, a lot of people can be daunted by the gallery experience whereas this event is informal and friendly.”

There will be opportunities to buy or commission original artworks but Pat said there is never any pressure to buy.

“As artists we obviously would hope to have some sales but just as important is increasing our profiles,” she said.

“It’s about welcoming people in and talking about how we work.”

A range of disciplines are covered by the participating artists, including textiles, jewellery, paintings, ceramics and photography.

While impossible to pick out one artist from the wealth of talent taking part, Pat has been extremely impressed at the quality of jewellery being produced, some of which had exhibited at the recent Pittenweem Arts Festival.

Open Studios is on from 10.30am-6pm, Saturday and Sunday. Keep an eye open for booklets at various outlets, such as museums and galleries, or visit www.centralfifeopenstudios.org.