Fifers are invited to sign up for the Race for Life 2017

Fife women are being encouraged to banish the winter blues by signing up to Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life – and now men can join them too.

Cancer Research UK is introducing a new addition to its events calendar – ‘Race for Life Family 5k’ – which is being piloted for the first time in Scotland.

It will take place alongside the traditional women-only 5k, 10k and Pretty Muddy events.

Fife has been chosen to host one of just ten of the new Race for Life Family 5ks taking place across Scotland this summer.

For the first time at a Race for Life event men, women and children of all ages and abilities will unite with one purpose – beating cancer sooner.

Event organisers are urging people across the county to sign up for a Race for Life event now. All are non-competitive so participants can choose to walk, jog or run around the course to help fund life-saving research.

The 5k, 10k and Family 5k events are set to take place at Beveridge Park on Sunday, June 25.

While Pretty Muddy – the 5k obstacle course with added mud, thrills and spills – will return to Beveridge Park on Saturday, June 24.

Money raised will help Cancer Research UK scientists find new ways to tackle cancer and save more lives.

Katie Palmer, Fife event manager, said: “People in Fife have always shown such an incredible commitment to the cause, so we’re thrilled to be trialling the new Family 5k event in the county.

“For the first time, this will offer men the chance to experience Race for Life as participants. Our much-loved traditional 5k, 10k and Pretty Muddy events will remain women-only – giving everyone the opportunity to support Cancer Research UK in the way they want to.

“Everybody is welcome to enter Race for Life, whether they’re taking part on their own or with family, friends or workmates. It’s not about being fit, fast or first over the finish line. Whether participants walk, jog or run, it’s taking parting that counts. Race for Life is a huge amount of fun, but we’re not messing around – we’re beating cancer. There’s no greater motivation to sign up right now.”

Sign up for Race for Life at raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.