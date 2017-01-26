Green group one step closer to training centre

Community eco charity Greener Kirkcaldy has taken another step forward in its aim of developing a new horticultural training centre at Ravenscraig Walled Garden in Kirkcaldy.

It was given a boost recently with an extension to the land included in the lease of the site which will enable it to build a modular building to use as a classroom.

Ravenscraig Walled Garden is a seven-acre historic garden formerly used by Fife Council as a plant nursery. In 2012 it was brought back into community use by Kirkcaldy Community Gardens & Allotments to be developed into a space for community growing, learning and enjoyment.

The garden already contains more than 50 allotments and a thriving community orchard managed by Greener Kirkcaldy volunteers.

And with the approval of the Kirkcaldy area committee for a variation of the site lease, the group now plans to develop an additional area, creating a new training garden with growing area, a polytunnel and an indoor classroom made from shipping containers and equipped for groups of up to 12.

The training garden will be used to deliver a programme of community learning and employment opportunities, including workshops to bring people together, encourage them to grow and eat veg and fruit, and enable them to benefit from the health and wellbeing benefits of gardening. Volunteer placements will also give work experience and accredited training.

A pilot employability project has already helped participants gain qualifications and led to jobs and college places.

Anyone who is interested in volunteering should contact Greener Kirkcaldy on 01592 858458 or email info@greenerkirkcaldy.org.uk.