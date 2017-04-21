It’s camping, just not as we know it

A new holiday development in the East Neuk will offer visitors to the Kingdom a completely new experience.

Spectacular views, privacy, luxury accommodation, an ideal base from which to explore Fife – and all under canvas.

Elie Estates are currently creating the new accommodation – Catchpenny: Elie Safari Lodges – at Ardross, between St Monans and Elie – and plan to launch the new development on the public next year.

Alex Nairn, of Elie Estates, described the new development as: “Unique accommodation in a unique environment.”

The eight safari tents will each sleep up to six people in three bedrooms, with a kitchen, dining and living areas, deck and separate bathroom, power shower and toilet facilities for each tent.

The canvas covered steel frames will also offer a deck and a fire pit, for visitors who want to be more adventurous in their cooking.

Each tent will face out to sea, and there will be ready access for campers to the coastal path and beach at Ardrossan.

As well as providing facilities for tourists, the development will also bring jobs to the area as Mr Nairn explained that there will be a manager and ancillary staff including cleaners and gardeners.

Work started on the development a few weeks ago and Mr Nairn hopes the site will be ready for a “soft” launch this summer, when family and friends will be invited to put the safari tents through their paces.

Stressing that it’s not a holiday camp, Mr Nairn stressed: “I hope visitors will use Catchpenny as a base to explore the East Neuk.”

And the name Catchpenny?

Mr Nairn explained that the name was marked on old maps of the area between Ardross and Newark Castle.

“There also used to be a tavern in the area named Cathchpenny,” he added.

The application for planning permission for the development received support from local businesses, residents and visitors to the area.

Fife Coast and Countryside Trust, who manage the Fife Coast Path, also supported the plan.

“We believe that these facilities will be of great interest to users of the Fife Coastal Path and add to the visitor experience in the area as well as to the wider tourism potential of Fife,” the Trust commented.

Mr Nairn hopes to welcome the first visitors in summer 2018.