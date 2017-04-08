Patsy Cline tribute at Lochgelly

Patsy Cline and friends celebrates the music of three icons of country music.

The show comes to the Lochgelly Centre on Friday, A[pril 28.

Marc Robinson and Lee Davidge perform their fitting tributes which includes powerful renditions from Sue Lowry of Crazy, Sweet Dreams and I Fall to Pieces.

Marc is renowned for playing Buddy Holly, pays tribute to the ‘Grandaddy of Country Music’, Hank Williams, with songs which include Howlin’ at the Moon, I Saw the Light and Rootie Tootie.

Lee performs a tribute to Jim Reeves. With his authentic costume and iconic, mesmerising voice, songs will include Welcome to My World, Distant Drums, and the song everyone knows - Bimbo!