Plans unveiled to create Fife’s newest performing arts centre

Fife’s biggest theatre has announced plans to expand, and open a new performing arts centre.

The Alhambra Theatre Trust, which runs the Dunfermline venue, has lodged a planning application to create a new 200-seat, state of the art studio theatre and art house cinema, and a purpose built headquarters for its stage and dance school.

The plan is to base it in the long vacant building at 62 New Row, a well-known local ironmongers once occupied by Watt & Dewar. It was also formerly a newspaper printworks and, until 1936, the first Dunfermline Carnegie Music Institute.

The performance space would also offer an innovative alternative to complement the existing space on offer within the Alhambra or Carnegie Hall, and also act as a permanent headquarters for the blossoming stage and dance school.

The trust’s long held ambition is to create a 21st century version of a traditional repertory company, similar to the new and innovative work at Dundee’s Rep.

It believes it could be realised within the new development with a summer series similar to that which Pitlochry Festival Theatre has curated.

Gavin Dickson, principal of the Alhambra Stage and Dance School said: “I am delighted at the prospect of having a permanent base.

‘‘The facilities will enable us to expand our range of classes and also offer full time courses, utilising our team of 14 tutors in the performing arts.

‘‘The studios will provide us with unrivalled, dedicated Dance and drama and voice facilities in Fife, and with the location, we are also able to give students access to the studio and main stage at the Alhambra theatre for training, and incredible performance opportunities.”