Popular Fife tavern re-opens

A historic East Neuk tavern re-opened its doors this week after being shut for more than a year.

The Dreel Tavern in Anstruther was closed in January 2016 following a well-publicised fight against mounting costs and council tax.

However, the pub opened its doors this week under new ownership.

Allison and Hannah Mitchell took over the lease at the beginning of June, and gave the Dreel Tavern a “face-lift” ahead of its opening last week, giving it a “modern twist”.

Allison explained why the pair decided to take on the historic tavern.

“The reason for taking on the lease is my sister and I both have considerable experience in hospitality and being from Cellardyke, we have a local connection,” Allison said.

“We are keen to contribute to the positive reputation for good food and drink available in this vibrant community and growing holiday destination.”

Allison said that there has been a positive reaction from the Anstruther community to the re-opening, adding: “people are very happy to see this well-missed pub’s doors back open”.

She also confirmed that the tavern is having a “soft-opening”, with a celebration to mark the official re-opening of the pub, which used to host musical acts including celebrated musician King Creosote, planned for the near future.