PromFest set to rock Leven

Leven is set to rock this weekend.

PromFest is returning for 2017 and promises to be bigger and better than before – and for the first time it’ll be free to get in.

It kicks off on Leven Promenade on Saturday at 12pm, when the Rose Queen, Elise Birrell, will officially open the annual event.

There will be something for everyone, with rides and shows for the kids, and a beer tent and lots of live music for the adults.

A stacked line-up including Lost in Vancouver, Saus and the Secret Soulmates, The Twist and 13 Tombs will be performing throughout the afternoon.

PromFest, organised by Leven Community Council, will also feature drills by the Leven Air Training Corps and the Sea Cadets, over 20 craft stalls selling a variety of goods, and more.