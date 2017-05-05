Puffin mural brightening up Fife street

Four graffiti puffins are catching the eye of locals and passers-by on St Clair Street.

The mural – on a wall adjacent to Ladbrokes and opposite the Samaritans office – is one of the final parts of the Gallatown Gateway Project, and part of a wider decoration of the area.

Members of the community shared their desire with Fife Council to see Gallatown brightened up as part of the ongoing regeneration efforts.

Izzy Whyte, local development officer, explained that the council came up with a three-pronged approach to tackling the issue: an underwater theme for concrete blocks in the nearby play park, painted by local adults; a honeycomb design for the amphitheatre, painted by children; and the popular puffin mural, the creation of an artist hired by the council.

The children and adults took part in workshops with the freelance artist, known as Paco, before starting work on the designs.

Ms Whyte said the creations had garnered a positive response from the community.

“Responses from the local people and members of the public have been 100 per cent positive,” she said. “Local community members have commented that it has been nice to see people interested in the Gallatown for something nice for a change.”

Paco also noted the “really positive reaction” from the community and said there had been good feedback about the puffins.

He explained that he does a lot of animals and birds for pieces of art and had been inspired to use puffins because of the Isle of May. Following a consultation with the public, the council agreed to the proposed designs.

David Birrell (52), originally from Gallatown, said he had stopped his car to appreciate the mural.

“I was driving down St Clair Street and it caught my eye,” he said. “I turned round and came back up. I had to get a photo and speak to the artist. If this is something that will brighten up the area and make people who live here proud, then that’s great.”

Mr Keith, a local resident, seconded Mr Birrell’s comments, adding: “I think it’s tremendous. It’ll brighten up the area. I’d like to see more done around here. It’s a lot more interesting and everyone keeps stopping to have a look.”

You can see more of Paco’s work on Instagram and Facebook by searching for @Pacograff.