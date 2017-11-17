Radiohead drummer Phlip Selway joins ‘Tae Sup’ gig in Kirkcaldy

Fife-based singer songwriter James Yorkston’s live music showcase series, Tae Sup wi’ a Fifer, continues at the Adam Smith Theatre later this month.

Best known as the drummer in Radiohead, Philip Selway will play at the Bennochy Road venue on Saturday, November 25.

He has been a member of the band since it started and has toured extensively with them over the past 25 years, releasing nine studio albums.

However outwith the band, he has released two solo albums, most recently 2014’s Weatherhouse, and written scores for dance and film projects.

He will be accompanied at the event by cellist Laura Moody of the Elysian Quartet.

Philip is on the bill alongside David Thomas Broughton, who mixes live electronic loops and performance art to create strange and fascinating shows, and Liverpool born Kathryn Williams.

Mercury Music Award nominee Kathryn began her career in 1999 with the release of Dog Leap Stairs.

Now nine albums into a solo career, Kathryn has rarely been anything other than thoroughly captivating.

Next weekend’s show is the latest in the run of Yorkston’s events after he was invited in 2015 to curate some live music and spoken word nights for the Kirkcaldy theatre.

The format of the night is the same on each occasion – three varied and complimentary talents from different avenues of indie, rock, folk, electronic and spoken word performance.

Since it began, the evening has developed a reputation for its quality, diverse line-ups and laid-back, welcoming nature.

Among those to have performed at previous dates are Karine Polwart, Richard Dawson, Aidan O’Rourke, Malcolm Middleton, King Creosote, Roddy Woomble and Yorkston Thorne Khan.

The November 25 date is the penultimate Tae Sup wi’ a Fifer date of the autumn and winter season.

One more gig will take place on Saturday, December 2.

The line up for that date features Scott Hutchison, singer with Scottish indie band Frightened Rabbit, classically trained harpist Serafina Steer and Scottish songwriter and acoustic finger style guitarist Alasdair Roberts.

In a rare solo performance, Scott Hutchison will perform a mixture of solo material and Frabbits classics.

Tickets for both Tae Sup wi’ a Fifer dates, priced £15, are available from the theatre’s box office and online at www.onfife.com.