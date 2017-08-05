Review Kat Bond: Loo Roll ****

Kat Bond: Loo Roll, Pleasance That,

This has to be one of the hidden gems at the Pleasance.

Tucked away in ‘Pleasance That’ – away from buzz of the main courtyard –is a smashing one-woman show.

The synopsis sound bonkers; a woman abandoned in a bin sets out to find her family, with a set based on loo roll..

The stuff is everywhere, including on the audience seats – Andrex are missing out on some serious product placement opportunities here.

But, what makes this a genuinely charming, thoroughly entertaining show is the talent of its sole cast member, Kat Bond, who weaves her story round the most unlikeliest of props.

From her quirky entrance to her big, loo roll waving all-join-in finale, she creates a back story of her quest to find her mum, dad, sister and dog, perhaps in that order, with little more than a bin, a high-vis jacket, some potatoes, and portraits of actress Jenny Agutter.

And loo roll...

Bond, who was in BBC’s Call The Midwife, brings her audience into the story, working superbly with them to tell the story of Pat, her gentle alter ego, and the folk she meets along the way.

She tries on some audience members’ surnames to see how they fit, adding new characters as she does – and packs a heck of a lot into her 60-minute show.

Loo Roll is her solo debut hour, and is simply smashing.

5.15pm, August 5-15, 17-28, Ticket info at Ed Fringe