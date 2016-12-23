Rock ‘n’ bowl tribute

Around £1570 was presented recently to hospital oncology wards in Edinburgh and Kirkcaldy by Charlie Wilson (57), who staged a show at Windygates Durievale Bowling Club, following cancer treatment which, he said, saved his life.

Charlie, of Windygates, does a light-hearted tribute act celebrating Elvis Presley and Gene Pitney, and enlisted a few friends from the circuit, such as guitar player Hendry Miller and Kenny Rogers sound-a-like, John Sommerville. Charlie said he was delighted with the support from the 150-strong audience. Also pictured are Alex Lawson, Christie Hutchison, Jackie Hutchison, Gus Falconer and Frances Watson.