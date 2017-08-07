Silverburn hosts annual festival

Have your say

Hundreds of music lovers ignored the inconsistent weather conditions on Saturday to enjoy Silverburn Festival.

Acts including headliners Saus and the Secret Soulmates, Start Static, Oskar Braves, Kashmir Crows and more played to a packed crowd, which huddled inside the main tent.

Duncan Mitchell, general manager at Fife Employment Access Trust (FEAT), which runs the festival, said: “It went really well, and we’ve had a lot of really good feedback.

“It’s all been glowing praise. It all went to plan – apart from the torrential rain at 3pm.

“I reckon we had about 300 in the tent and another 200-300 at the stalls. But we lost a few people when the heavens opened.”

Duncan admitted that discussion had already begun on next year’s festival.

With FEAT aiming to set up a camping site in the park before next summer, the event could host festival-goers, as well as providing music.

The festival has become the biggest fundraiser for the organisation, which is currently in the process of developing Silverburn Park.

FEAT made almost a grand from donations alone this year, with ticket sales still to be counted.

The festival was the second event to take place at Silverburn over the weekend – Fife Gingerbread celebrated its 30th birthday in style on Friday.