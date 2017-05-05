Skydive in St Andrews for a worthy cause!

Parkinson’s UK is inviting locals to join ‘Team Jump June’ and challenge themselves to a Skydive in St Andrews.

Throughout June, Parkinson’s UK wants to turn the skies cyan blue and have as many people as possible joining their Jump June Team.

The charity has teamed up with Skyline Parachuting meaning skydivers can choose a date that suits them for their fundraising challenge in St Andrews. Strapped to an instructor, adrenaline seekers will experience something truly unforgettable as they free fall through the sky at 10,000 feet.

Registration costs £55 and there is a minimum sponsorship of £495. Participants must be over 16 years old and full training will be provided on the day. All skydivers will receive a Parkinson’s UK T-shirt to wear on the jump, a fundraising pack, regular team news, fundraising support and materials.

Paul Jackson-Clark, director of fundraising for Parkinson’s UK, said: “A skydive is a great way to take in the fantastic views across Fife while challenging yourself and raising vital funds at the same time.

“By joining Parkinson’s UK’s Team Jump June you will be helping our work to find a cure and improve life for everyone affected by Parkinson’s.”

To sign up for the skydive please visit: www.parkinsons.org.uk/jumpjune. For more information contact: events@parkinsons.org.uk