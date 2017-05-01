Spatz & Co head to St Andrews

Showband Spatz & Co are coming to north-east Fife.

The group brings its ‘‘Midnight At The Oasis’’ tour to the Byre Theatre on Saturday night.

Led by Roy Mac, the band features a host of talented musicians and aims to revive the tradition of showbands which died out in Scotland in the 1990s, bu continues to thrive acrosss the Irish Sea.

Roy said: ‘‘My aim is to bring back what showbands’ used to provide by way of versatility and freedom of interpretation of great music – our emphasis is on the music, the melodies, the hits, the variety of genres and styles.’’

The band’s repertoire spanes six decades, from the `930s to the 90s.

Spatz & CO spent most of 2016 on the road before recording a debut album, Unleashed’ Many of those trackls are noa part of their live set.

Ticket details from the box office on (01334) 475000 or www.byretheatre.com