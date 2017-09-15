Springsteen Sessions return to Fife

The Springsteen Sessions are heading back to Fife.

The band bring their homage to The Boss to PJ Molloy’s in Dunfermline on Saturday, October 7.

The seven-piece outfit, from Scotland, have built up a solid following over the past seven years performing the music of Springsteen and the E Street Band.

They’ve played various venues in the Kingdom, and this time round take to the stage at PJ’s.

It’s a gig that will appeal to all fans of Springsteen’s music – it’s a faithful recreation of his songbook, and packed with energy and drive.

The Sessions tackle all his major work, including epic tracks such as Jungleland and Rosalita, as well as all the anthems in a show spanning two hours.

Ticket details from the venue or www.ticket-scotland.com