St Andrews red carpet screening of Tommy’s Honour

A film about one of St Andrews most famous sons is to get its UK premiere in the town.

Tommy’s Honour, which celebrates the life of Old Tom Morris, the founding father of golf, will have a red carpet screening at the New Picture House in St Andrews later this summer.

And the stars are expected to attend the special event on June 30.

Tommy’s Honour starred Peter Mullan and Sam Neill, and was directed by Jason Connery, son of acting legend, Sir Sean.

It made its debut at the Edinburgh Film festival, and now it is coming to St Andrews, one of the locations for filming across north-east Fife.

The gala screening is in association with the Old Course Hotel.

Peter Mullan and Jack Lowden star in Jason Connery's Tommy's Honour.

The film tells the story of the man who was a four-times winner of The Open, and the troubled relationship with his son Tommy who matched that record before his untimely death aged just 24.

Morris worked right up until his death at the age of 87 – he passed away after falling down a flight of stairs in the clubhouse of the New Golf Club in the town.

He is buried against the eastern wall of the churchyard of St Andrew’s Cathedral.

The screening in St Andrews comes three months after the film’s American release.