Stagecoach offers ticket discount

Bus passengers across Tayside and Fife can now save on the cost of regular travel tickets in a sale announced Stagecoach East Scotland.

The company is offering travellers in Fife, Dundee, Angus and Perthshire a 10 per cent saving on all megarider and unirider tickets bought online from February 1 at stagecoachbus.com with zonal tickets valid across the East Scotland region.

Customers buying a new megarider Xtra ticket can also receive 10 per cent off their first ticket, with subsequent tickets returning to normal price, as Xtra tickets are issued based on a recurring monthly payment.

A special code has to be entered at the checkout for the discount to be applied and the codes are available at are available at stagecoachbus.com.

Jon Oakey, Acting Managing Director, Stagecoach East Scotland, said: “Once again we’ve launched a megarider offer for February, but this year we’ve kept the offer simple by providing a discount code valid for all tickets you can buy online for travel within East Scotland. This means the discount applies to unirider tickets for the first time and applies to all megarider tickets, regardless of the time period they are valid for, as you can buy a 7 day, 4 week, 13 week, 52 week or monthly ticket option at stagecoachbus.com”

Stagecoach megarider tickets are issued on a StagecoachSmart card, which can store more than one ticket product at any time, and allows the customer to carry a handy card instead of cash. By retaining the card and topping it up with a new ticket when required, boarding times are faster.

Jon added: “We encourage customers to register their StagecoachSmart card at stagecoachbus.com as it means they can be protected against loss or theft. If the card is registered and the individual loses their card, by contacting our dedicated helpdesk, a new card can be issued with the remaining travel loaded on to it so that the customer doesn’t lose out if there are 5 or more days travel remaining on the card.”