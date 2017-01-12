Star backing for drive to launch Kings Theatre Kirkcaldy

Stars from the worlds of music and television have given their backing to the restoration project at Kirkcaldy’s Kings Theatre.

Liverpool band Space, best known for 90s hits such as ‘Female Of the Species’ and ‘The Ballad of Tom Jones’, are to help with fundraising at their forthcoming Kirkcaldy gig, whilst one of the actors from the hit show ‘Outlander’ dropped by for a visit last weekend.

Space are coming to Kirkcaldy to play at Society

Kings Volunteer Stephen Barbour said: “I’m promoting the Space gig at Society on Sunday, March 5 through my company SPB Events.

“They’re playing a UK-wide tour in support of a new album and we’ve managed to get them to come to Kirkcaldy.

“I got to know their manager Mark Cowley and he said he was more than happy if we were able to get support for the theatre as part of it.

“So he and Society have both agreed to let us set up a table, put up our banners and have volunteers rattling buckets at the gig.”

Whilst work continues at the High Street building – helped by a generous donation from Shell at Mossmorran – Scott Kyle, Ross in TV’s Outlander, visited the site as he had previously undertaken a similar project himself.

“Scott also runs the Bathgate Regal, which he resurrected, so he was interested in what we are doing here,” Stephen said.

“He brought Fraser Murdoch who does visual effects for the show with him and they told us that the actor Grant O’Rourke, who plays Rupert, used to work here as a youngster when it was the ABC Cinema!”

Grant Foster, director of the Kings, said that they are set to carry out the next phase.

“We’re going to do a bit more fundraising which will allow us to have a full report done, which is a huge part of the process.”

Tickets for the Space gig go on sale tomorrow (Friday) from Eventbrite, or from Society on Monday, at £13.