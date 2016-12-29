Start the new year with a dook at Kinghorn

Kinghorn’s lifeboat station is inviting everyone to blow away their Hogmanay hangovers at its annual festive Loony Dook on January 1.

This will be the sixth year the event has been organised by the RNLI station, and with each year the event continues to grow in popularity, now attracting nearly 100 ‘dookers’.

The Dook begins at 11am at Kinghorn Beach, with the charge to the water starting near the Lifeboat Station on St James’ Place.

Mel McGarva, lifeboat crew member, said: “What better way to shift a sore head than to join us for a new year dook in the freezing River Forth?

“It’s fantastic fun which the whole family can take part in. There is no entry fee, but of course if anyone would like to get sponsorship and raise money for the RNLI at the same time, that would be great. Sponsor forms are available on our website.

“It’s always great to see so many people at the beach for the start of the new year. It’s a real community event, and great fun too!

“The lifeboat will launch to oversee the event, and anyone interested can come along and speak to the crew and find out a bit more about what the RNLI does.

“We are also looking for more volunteers at the station, so you can meet the crew and find out more about what is involved.

“It costs over £1500 a year to train our crew members, which is funded by events such as the Loony Dook, with people often challenging themselves to take part!”

Anyone who would like to can don fancy dress for the occasion, and there will be hot tea and coffee available in the station afterwards.

Sponsorship forms are now available from Kinghorn Community Centre or online at www.Kinghorn.org.uk and further details are available by emailing fundraisers@kinghorn.org.uk.