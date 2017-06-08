Sunshine and smiles at Kinghorn Gala events

Kinghorn’s Gala Week got off to a good start with plenty of sunshine for the crowning of the royal party in the parish church at the weekend.

King James Mercer and Queen Eve Ness with attendants Isla Duncan and Ryan McIlravie were crowned in a ceremony conducted by Rev. Jim Reid at the church on Sunday morning. Last year’s King and Queen Aiden Cullinane and Ailidh Rutherford were also there.

Sarah Hourston and Elaine Moncur from the committee have fun in the sun

After the service the new royal party took part in a wreath laying ceremony at the town’s war memorial and visited residents of Villa Attina care home where they shared afternoon tea.

Then it was on to the community centre for an afternoon of Wild West themed activities at the Family Fun Day.

There were bouncy castles, a bucking bronco ride, a stocks for throwing wet sponges at people, slides, balloon modelling, panning for gold, a shooting alley and much more.

Soldiers from the Scots Guards were there with a huge inflatable assault course which was set up outside the centre for children and adults to try. The Scots Guards were there to promote an event they are hosting in Kinghorn in November to honour a former local soldier, John McAuley, who was presented with a Victoria Cross.

The royals with committee members and Rev Reid

Elaine Moncur, chairman of Kinghorn Children’s Gala committee, said: “It was a wonderful day and because the weather was so nice it really made it.”

The good weather did not last however, and a planned beach games activity day and barbecue for youngsters on Monday had to be cancelled because of the rain. However the ‘Come and Try Canoeing’ session on Kinghorn Loch went ahead in the evening.

There was a primary school activity day on the beach with presentations from Kinghorn Lifeboat and the Coastguard as well as other family events including a line-dance, quiz night which is planned for tonight (Thursday).

Tomorrow (Friday) there will be a toddlers’ party and show, and the highlight of the week, the annual gala parade will take place on Saturday, again on the Wild West theme.

Cpl Gary Grant from 1 Scots Guards gets a soaking from Sarah Hourston

Participants, including many local organisations, should congregate from 10am in Park Place to parade through the town from 10.30am.

This will be followed by the gala sports and the Hoe-Down in the community centre at night.

From left: Isla Duncan, Eve Ness, James Mercer and Ryan Mcillravie.

The King and Queen

Liam Nikiperowicz tries out the Scots Guards assault course