Syrian story swap sessions for Fife primary pupils

Suit and Pace, the Kirkcaldy-based performing arts social enterprise company, has been taking part in an exciting new initiative to encourage cultural interaction.

The project, called Story Swap, has taken place at Collydean Primary School in Glenrothes.

Through funding provided by Fife Council, as well as support from the Fife Arabic Society, Suit and Pace duo Andrew Coull and Beth Hamilton-Cardus worked with local Syrian families, learning some traditional stories and taking them to the school and nursery, where there are a number of Syrian children.

Andrew explained: “We wanted to show the links between Syrian and Scottish culture, and the response has been really positive.

“We told the children some Syrian and Scottish stories and then we compared them with the children’s help. They really enjoyed the experience.”