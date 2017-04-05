Taking the plunge on charity shark dive

Two Glenrothes boys will be taking part in a shark dive to raise money for a children’s cancer charity.

Dylan Hutchison (10) and Kyle Bathgate (11), both pupils at South Parks Primary, have already raised almost £1000 for LoveOliver ahead of the dive at Deep Sea World on April 22.

Dylan’s mum, Leanne, an ambassador for LoveOliver, said her son has a history of raising money for the group.

“Every given opportunity he wants to donate his pocket money or do something for charity,” she said. “He was given a lot of birthday money and he loves sharks. He said ‘wouldn’t it be awesome if I could swim with sharks and raise money’.

‘‘I told him it would be all his birthday money gone, but he said it was fine.”

Dylan set a fundraising target of £250, but he’s already reached £628 in donations. Kyle has managed to raise another £300.

Both boys gave up their own money to fund the shark dive.

Dylan’s mum, Kerry, said she wasn’t surprised when he suggested doing a shark dive as he had spoken about doing it in the past.

She said: “Kyle has wanted to do a shark dive for years. He chose to do it for LoveOliver.

“And then I spoke to Leanne and found out Dylan was doing one as well – now they’re doing it together.”

Leanne became an ambassador for LoveOliver after raising over £10,000, and she says she’s “incredibly proud of him”.

She added: “He’s got a heart of gold.

“He’s got ADHD and he’s very affectionate with it – he just wants to raise money and help everybody. He knows this money will go to families who are going through loss or to hospitals to help fund playrooms and such.”

To donate, visit www.mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/leannehutchison7.