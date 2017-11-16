Talented Fifers can sing and dance round the world!

Calling all budding Fife actors, singers and dancers – now is your chance to shine.

One of Europe’s most well-known entertainment agencies is offering performers the chance to showcase their talent at some of the world’s most luxurious holiday resorts.

Ted – The Entertainment Department – has announced auditions for singers and dancers at The MGA Academy of Performing Arts in Edinburgh fromNovember 21-22.

Successful candidates will have the opportunity to perform at Tui resorts across Europe and in the Caribbean throughout the 2018 holiday season.

They will rehearse from January to March and then work at the luxury Sensatori and Holiday Village destinations from April to October.

After graduating from The MGA Academy with a diploma in Musical Theatre earlier this year, Gavin Birrell from Fife successfully gained employment as a vocalist at Tui’s Holiday Village in The Algarve.

The 25-year-old former Dunfermline High School pupil is encouraging other performers to follow in his footsteps by auditioning.

He said: “I really enjoyed the audition process as it was very relaxed and involved me singing a solo and taking part in group workshops.

‘‘It felt great when I was offered a job working in Portugal as I’ve always wanted to combine performing with travelling.”

Gavin, who became interested in performing after getting involved in pantomimes as a child, continued: “I would definitely recommend auditioning to other local performers as working for Tui was a great experience. Training at The MGA Academy really prepared me for working in the industry as it’s great fun but also hard work.”

Adele Leatham, Ted’s Sensatori account manager, added: “Sensatori is a luxury resort providing cruise ship-style entertainment of the standard you’d expect from London’s West End.

“We are looking for performers who have trained in musical theatre, dance, or singing, including anyone with specialist skills such as acrobatics, hand-balancing or breakdancing.

“They may excel in one particular area but they have the opportunity to star in shows across many genres – musical theatre, rock, and opera.”