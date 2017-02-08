Windygates pair launch unique student job app

An online idea by two Windygates students has attracted a six-figure investment package – including support from a former contestant on The Apprentice.

Zane Powell and Lewis Pour are unveiling a new job app to help students and graduates find suitable internships, work placements and full-time employment.

Lewis Pour, left, and Zane Powell (picture by Fife Photo Agency)

UniJobApp, the first venture of its kind in Scotland, is an application and website, due to launch around April. It has been endorsed by entrepreneur and series one Apprentice candidate Raj Dhonota, who has put up nearly £90,000 of a £125,000 investment so far.

With a similar design structure to the popular dating app Tinder, the aim is to help students and potential employers interact through an “easy, accessible and engaging” process.

Zane (23), a law student at Dundee University, said many job search information websites were old and outdated.

He added: “I also hated the process of putting in a normal CV, as I felt I couldn’t get my personality over to employers.”

Fellow ex-Fife College and Bell Baxter High School friend Lewis (21), who studies network and systems engineering at Glasgow Caledonian University, created a prototype for the app – and several investors came aboard.

“We’ve tried to design something that is engaging for students and, hopefully, going to change the way students and graduates are finding jobs,” added Zane (23).

Raj Dhonota said he’d invested because it was an exciting proposition and that Lewis and Zane had the right level of motivation and maturity to realise its fullest potential.