The Health Lottery is coming to your local area!

The Health Lottery will be raising money for good causes in Central Scotland during the week beginning Sunday, April 30 – and it needs your support.

Each week one lucky area benefits from Health Lottery proceeds and there are draws every day from Tuesday to Saturday. This week it is the Central Scotland’s HealthGift Community Interest Company’s (CIC) turn.

Since its first Health Lottery Draw in December 2011 HealthGift CIC has raised over £1.4 million for community groups in the area, with more than £87 million being raised nationwide.

Using money raised by HealthGift CIC through The Health Lottery, grants have been awarded by People’s Health Trust through Active Communities, a funding programme which invests in local people and groups in communities with great ideas to make their communities even better.

Past projects have included CLEAR Buckhaven, which delivers regular indoor and outdoor events and activities intended to rekindle the community spirit in the town, and Boomerang Community Centre, an intergenerational project where young people work alongside members of the community to create a photographic census of local residents. Larger charities and organisations, such as Sustrans, The Conservation Volunteers and Royal Voluntary Service, have also benefitted from the funds raised by HealthGift CIC.

Click here to see where the money raised has been spent in your town and around the country, visit peopleshealthtrust.org.uk

Tickets are just £1 and can be bought online or in over 32,000 stores and post offices and there is a top prize of up to £100,000