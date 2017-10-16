The night Sean Hughes picked up the FFP & created a comedy routine

The death of comedian Sean Hughes at the age of just 51 left many fans shocked.

The popular Irishman rose to fame as the youngest winner of the Perrier Award, and branched out into acting and writing after his breakthrough Sean’s Show on Channel4.

His death, announced this morning, has sparked a huge number of tributes from fans and fellow comedians.

Richard Herring described the news as ‘‘a punch to the soul.’’

He came to Kirkcaldy for the town’s 2009 comedy festival, headlining alongside Kevin Bridges and Adam Hills. Three names which underlined the strength of the short-lived event.

Hughes wandered on to the stage of the Adam Smith Theatre with a copy of the Fife Free Press under his arm - one was always supplied backstage to let them get a flavour of local issues and pick out anything that might given them a quick gag.

Placing it on the stage, he started to read out a story, word for word, about the launch of street pastors, and how they handedd out flip-flops to women coming out of nightclubs.

It caught his eye, so much so he went off on a tangent about the flip-flop clubbers of Kirkcaldy; a lovely off-the-cuff routine.

He returned more than once to the notion of clubbers swapping high heels for flip-flops before then easing into his own smashing set.

A great comedian and lovely, warm storyteller, his show was one of the highlights of a stellar festival which saw Hills play the same venue, while Bridges pulled in almost 500 people to the college atrium along the road.