Theatre show tailored for audience with profound learning difficulties

A live show specifically devised for audiences with profound and multiple learning disabilities is coming to Rothes Hall.

Frozen Light Theatre Company bring Home, their latest bold and exciting production, for two shows on April 26 as part of an extensive tour of England, Scotland and Wales.

It is the most ambitious tour yet for the company that was specifically formed to create new work for those with complex disabilities.

Exploring a new and unknown world, Home immerses audiences with profound and multiple learning disabilities (PMLD) in a multi-sensory story of discovery. Frozen Light devised this accessible and inclusive production especially for teenagers and adults with PMLD.

For many in the audience this will be their first time in a mainstream theatre venue.

Amber Onat Gregory, Frozen Light co-artistic director, said ‘We want to enable people who rarely attend high street arts venues to experience the theatre. With this tour, we hope to reach as many people with PMLD as possible.’

The play follows Scarlet and Olive in a world that is not how they remember it.

Where are they now and where is their home? The pair must learn how to survive and create a future together in an environment that is full of surprises. Will the stars shine on this unexpected friendship? And how will they face the challenges that lie ahead?

Performing to an intimately sized audience, the three-strong cast accompanies the audience from the foyer into the performance space, ensuring a smooth transition into the theatre environment.

One-to-one interactions with the audience include singing directly to an audience member and offering props to be touched and closely examined. Specially composed music is integrated throughout the performance.

