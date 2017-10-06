Thrillseeker Madeline enjoys new lease of life

A Kirkcaldy grandmother of two is living life to the full after years of being plagued by ill health.

Madeline Hunniford (70), of the town’s Oswald Road, has to undergo kidney dialysis three times a week, has suffered breast cancer and two mini strokes and underwent a hip replacement.

But she is currently enjoying a new lease of life and is planning to abseil down the Forth Rail Bridge next weekend in aid of the Chest, Heart and Stroke Association.

And her latest thrillseeking adventure comes in the wake of skid panning at Knockhill and riding the Flying Fox zip wire at Blair Drummond Safari Park.

Madeline told the Press: “When I first came to Kirkcaldy two and a half years ago I struggled to walk from my house to the car because I was so unwell.

“But after all my treatment came to an end and they changed my method of dialysis I got a new lease of life and now I am living my life to the full and doing lots of things I have always wanted to do.”

Madeline was born in Birmingham and moved to Northern Ireland, where she lived in Armagh for over 40 years with her husband Norman, who died in 2008, and where her daughters Michelle (39) and Janine (37) were born.

The girls both moved to Kirkcaldy and when her health started deteriorating she decided to move to Kirkcaldy to be nearer her family.

And she is enjoying watching her two grandsons Jack Probert (3½) and Redmond Franklin (2½) growing up.

She said: “I’ve always wanted to try abseiling and a friend from the Jehovah’s Witness church in Blairgowrie said he would do it with me, so we signed up.

“I’m cool, calm and collected at the moment, but I don’t know how I will be on the day.”

Donate to the cause at www.frboct2017.everydayhero.com/uk/maddys-mad-jump-1.