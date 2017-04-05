Time to capture the Glenrothes you love most

Landmarks and unique scenes depicting everyday life in Glenrothes is the subject of an exciting photographic competition that will capture the images of the town ahead of its 70th anniversary.

Launched by the town’s promotional group Go Glenrothes, in conjunction with the local camera club, it’s calling on the public to submit their pictures on the theme of Your Glenrothes.

A number of winners will later be selected from two age categories and the best 12 images used to produce a specially commissioned anniversary calendar to be issued as part of Glenrothes’ 70th anniversary commemorations.

“We want people’s pictures of what they think makes Glenrothes their town,” explained Michael Strefford, secretary of the town’s camera club.

“The parks, rivers, walks, architecture, town art, anything that is in the boundaries of the town of Glenrothes.”

The race is now on to capture the town in all its glory and the great thing is, anyone can enter, said Michael Mowat, chairman of the Go Glenrothes group.

“The Glenrothes Camera Club is a well-established organisation having been set up over 50 years ago.

“This competition lets us work with them to let local people send in their photographs of what makes ‘their’ Glenrothes.

“I’m really excited to see what we get.”

The 12 best images will be used to make up a 70th anniversary calendar and the competition is split into two age groups; 16 years old and under, and over 16’s.

Prizes will be awarded for the best three photographs in each age group. Entries will be judged by a panel made up from Go Glenrothes, Glenrothes Camera Club, and a special guest to be announced. Send your entries, which must be received by May 31, to glenrothesphotocompetition@gmail.com.

Winners announced on June 16.