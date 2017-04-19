Tommy Cooper magic recreated on stage

He was the nation’s much loved magician – a man who made audiences laugh for decades.

Now the magic of Tommy Cooper is being recreated at the Adam Smith Theatre next month.

Just Like That! is the title of a new show which celebrates Cooper’s true comic genius.

It takes its name from his legendary catchphrase which used to be repeated by kids in playgrounds around the country ... and more than a few adults too!

It’s 30 years since Cooper died on stage during a televised peformance for ‘Live At Her Majesty’s’, but his act, and his legendary routines, still chime.

John Hewer dons the man’s famous red fez to recreate Cooper’s magic, his unique and often awkward looking body language and, of course, is famous routines for this stage show which has enjoyed huge success with audiences and critics alike.

Just Like That! enjoyed sell-out success at the West End’s Museum of Comedy, and is now touring across the country.

The show was first produced in 2014 to mark three decades since Cooper collapsed on stage and died behind the red curtain.

He was just 63 when he suffered a fatal heart attack

His career had taken him from the stage to national television, and widespread acclaim for his unique act.

His numerous TV shows made him the most successful and widely recognised magicians and comedians throughout the 1970s.

He got his big break in the late 1940s, and became a familiar face on the theatre cicuit with his variety act as a conjurer whose tricks never quite succeeded.

That then transferred to television and huge fame and a career which spanned some 40 years.

His ‘bottle-glass’ routine was copied by many but never matched – just one of the favourites recreated in this new stage show.

Hewer captures Cooper’s instantly recognisable style and brings his great routines back to life on the stage once more. It’s a show that will strike a note with anyone who saw the great man live on on telly.

His performances have earned five-star reviews from many critics.

The Scottish leg of his tour takes him to Largs, Musselburgh, Bathgate, Inverness and into the Kingdom.

Just Like That! is at the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy on Saturday, May 27.

Tickets are priced at £14 (£12) from the box office and www.onfife.com.