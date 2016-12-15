Trapped badger saved in Bonnyrigg

A trapped badger was saved by an observant walker after it got stuck down a hole in Bonnyrigg.

John Stevenson came across the badger trapped down what is thought to be either an old well or a mine ventilation shaft on Saturday while walking his dog.

Mr Stevenson noticed the badger and attempted to help it escape.

Inspector Stephanie McCrossan said: “Mr Stevenson had tried to build a ramp with lots of branches to enable the badger to free herself, but the drop was too steep so eventually we got a ladder to reach her.

“I was able to catch her very easily and she managed to survive her ordeal unscathed.

“Due to her being so fit and healthy I was able to release her straight back into the wild, where she can roam freely.”

Anyone who discovers an injured or distressed wild animal should call the Scottish SPCA Animal Helpline on 03000 999 999.