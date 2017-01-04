Appeal for hosts to welcome French twinning visitors

The Levenmouth Twinning Association is urging locals to get involved in an international project this summer.

From June 23 to 26, around 42 people from Bruges, France, which is twinned with Levenmouth, and four from both Umkirch in Germany and Polanco in Spain – which are also twinned with the French town – will come to Fife as part of the twinning agreement which was signed last summer.

Now, the Twinning Association is appealing to Levenmouth residents to host the visitors and give them the full Fife experience.

“This is the opportunity to meet with people from France and also to look at the potential of making life long friends,” said Blair Denwette, a member of the organisation.

Most of the programme for the visitors has already been organised.

They will be taken on a trip to Edinburgh, get to experience a ceilidh, and a concert will be staged at Levenmouth Academy, and hosts would be part of that experience.

Blair said: “We would hope that those participating will be part of it.

“They would be out and about over the period. They would be on those trips, which, of course, would be paid for.”

With a budget covering all aspects of the programme, hosts would be expected to spend little.

The group is also calling on local organisations to start coming up with ideas for future projects.

“If you are part of a singing group, or a sewing group, there is the potential for you to travel over to Bruges to meet with people in similar groups,” Blair explained. “This is the chance to experience the French culture.”

If you would like to contact the group you can do so through its Facebook page, email lmouthtwinningassociation@gmail.com or call 01592 654017.