Globetrotting family make a landing in Fife

A globe-trotting couple who have voyaged across every continent in the world for the last 17 years have touched down in Kinnesswood.

Herman (49) and Candelaria Zapp (47) have journeyed to more than 100 countries in their 1928 car after giving up their jobs and home in Argentina.

What started as a couple living their dream has now grown into a family of six after having four children along the way – all born in different countries.

The couple originally planned to travel between Argentina and Alaska but have not returned home since.

And they now live in their car or stay with other families who follow their progress on the internet and invite them.

Which is how they ended up in Kinnesswood after meeting....

Herman said: “We have met so many lovely Scottish people along the way who have invited us to stay.

“I think we have invitations from about 16 people all over Scotland.

“Scottish people are the most friendly people we have met.”

The family’s 1928 Graham Paige car – complete with wooden spoke wheels – cost Herman around £2500 just three months before they started the journey in 2000.

The globe-trotting family’s epic mission has taken them from Egypt’s pyramids and the Amazon rainforest to Mount Everest and a tour of Australia.

Speaking of their travels, Candelaria said: “People said we were crazy but we felt there was something very big missing,”

After six months, the couple ran out of money and Candelaria began to do watercolour painting to sell on the road.

They have now also written a book, Spark Your Dreams, which Herman said helps people realise their dream, while allowing them to live theirs,

Europe is the last leg of their journey. From Scotland, the family will venture to Ireland, Wales, Holland, Belgium and France and the Canary Islands before heading home to Argentina next year.