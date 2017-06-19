Video: sun shines on Burntisland’s parade

Lights, camera and action! Burntisland was well and truly in the spotlight as the town’s Film and TV themed Civic Week got off to a great start at the weekend.

And here are just a selection of some of the highlights of the day.

Marge and Homer Simpson were just two characters who made an appearance at the parade. Pics by David Cruickshanks

The sun shone as the King and Queen, Blair Thomson and Ana Doherty were crowned in the parish church, accompanied by a selection of attendants, train bearers and flower girls. The crowning was performed by Mary Brownlee, the town’s Community Award winner.

And it shone on and off for the colourful parade which wound its way through the streets in the afternoon, ending up at the Party on the Links where the judging of all the costumes took place.

This was followed by a fun afternoon with wrestling, birds of prey, stilt walkers and street entertainers, a Kingdom FM roadshow, pony rides, facepainting and stalls.

The parade featured pirates, characters from The Wizard of Oz, many Cats in the Hats, Marge and Homer from The Simpsons, Bananas in Pyjamas and many more, all accompanied by Burntisland Pipe Band and highland dancers.

A number of groups and organisations from the Brownies, Rainbows and Guides to the Scouts and playgroup, as well as individual youngsters and adults took part and hundreds of spectators lined the streets to cheer them on.

Mary Brownlee told the Press: “It was an absolutely fantastic day on Saturday and the Civic Week and Summer Queen Committees worked so hard to make it a hugely successful event.

“The crowning ceremony was majestic and the parade afterwards was great. All the gruops which took part put lots of effort into their costumes and it was brilliant.”

A busy week ahead will include fitness fundraisers, heritage walks, beach fun and the anticipated raft race, scavenger hunts and much more.

For more details visit the Burntisland Civic Week Facebook page.