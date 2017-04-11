Walk right up - public get chance to see hidden treasures of Fife beauty spot

The public are about to get a chance to see the hidden treasures of a Fife beauty spot - thanks to a series of walks to be unveiled later this month.

More than two years of planning, preparation and hard work have gone onto creating 10 country walks spanning 12 miles through Riverside Park in Glenrothes.

David Cooper, Friends of Riverside Park. (Pic George McLuskie).

With the last of 65 way marker post and over 200 direction discs and plaques now installed on the various routes, the volunteer behind the project are hoping the public will flock to the town to witness some of the attractions the park land has to offer.

“It’s been a big effort to get to this point but thanks to Fife Council for installing the posts and to the volunteers the walks are finally complete and will help direct the public to some of the hidden areas of beauty this wonderful park has to offer,” said David Cooper from the Friends of Riverside Park Group.

Printed maps are now being finalised the walks are ready for the public to enjoy.