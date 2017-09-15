West End music comes to Rothes Halls

The sounds of the West End are coming to Fife.

Mad About The Musicals is at Rothes Halls, Glenrothes, on Wednesday, October 4.

It stars Jai McDowall and Michael Courtney, and is a celebration of the greatest songs from the stage.

The music covers everything from Rodgers and Hammerstein, Kander & Ebb, and Andrew Lloyd Webber to Boublil and Schonberg, and taps into great shows such as Evita and Miserables.

Scots-born McDowall – he hails from Tarbolton in Ayrshire – is no stranger to Rothes Halls since winning Britain’s Got Talent.

His debut album, Believe, was released that year, launching with the single With Or without You, and he went on to peform at the Royal Vaiety Performnance.

McDowall has since toured, taken part in China’s Got Talent, and has a new single, I Begin Again, out for download.

Michael Courtney has toured extensively throughout Great Britain in numerous musicals over the past 25 years.

He has produced and directed the UK tours of the critically acclaimed Mad About The Musicals, Waterloo, Shakin All Over, Its D’Lovely, A Night Of Musicals, Love Changes Everything, more than 35 UK Pantomimes and was nominated as the UK Producer of The Year by Encore Magazine.

The duo will be joined on stage by seasoned musicals theatre singers Rosanne Priest and Kerry Whiteside, and a live band.