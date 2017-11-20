What festive shows can we see in Fife?

There’s more than a sprinkling of yuletide joy around Fife’s theatres this Christmas.

Rothes Halls in Glenrothes has a number of live shows that tick the box as far as Christmas goes.

it's A Wonderful Life

It starts with kids favourites, Funbox, who open Santa’s Funtastic Factory on Friday, November 30.

Gary, Anya and Kevin get into the spirit, with the help of Santa, as they tick off all their lists before the big day.

Expect songs, mayhem and lots of fun as they take to the stage with shows throughout the day from the 30th through to December 3.

Glenrothes Theatre Company takes centre stage with Ali Baba And The Seven Thieves from Wednesday, December 13 to Saturday 16th.

Little Ulla

The company has played to big audiences every year for the past eight years, and this show should do good business at the box office.

Abbamania’s Christmas Show on Thursday December 14 is a tribute to ... well, you can work it out!

The Swedish foursome left behind an incredible songbook, and you really cannot go wrong with all the hits from Waterloo to Thank You For The Music.

A jukebox show with a built-in feel-good factor.

Funbox, 2017 festive show

If you prefer a traditional Christmas, look no further than Christmas Crooners – a show in the style of those famous old Andy Williams TV shows, and packed with the music of Bing Crosby, Nat King Cole and Frank Sinatra. A show so festive you almost taste the mince pies!

The big panto at the Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy, is Aladdin which runs from Saturday December 9 to January 6.

The Carnegie Hall in Dunfermline hosts ‘A Tiny Little Christmas’ which is bursting with festive magic, festive films, enchanting theatre pieces and captivating workshops from December 7-23.

The shows Shh! The Elves Are Shy, Little Ulla and The Attic will captivate young and old alike, while the theatre also screens some great classic movies take your pick from Elf, Home Alone and the timeless It’s A Wonderful Life.

Add to your Christmas experience with a Tiny Little Arts Workshop where little hands can get Christmas crafty by making felt puppets and tiny pompoms.

Ticket info here OnFife