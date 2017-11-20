What festive shows & events can we see in Edinburgh?

You expect Edinburgh to put on a show every Christmas.

This year the city has overhauled much of its festive entertainment, and there is a long-overdue refresh of Hogmanay to make it much more family orientated.

Ice sculptures, George Street, Edinburgh (Pic: FFP)

Like all cities, the lights went on at the weekend – yes, it’s only mid November, but who counts the 12 days of Christmas any more?

George Street is the focal point with a fabulous dome light at the top of Castle Street.

The Street of Light has gone, to be replaced with an exhibition of ice sculptures with a distinctly Scottish theme.

Wrap up warm – the organiser say it is -10 inside the venue, although I can’t say I found it THAT cold to be honest.

La Clique Noel

It can be a wee bit slippy underfoot though, so ca’ canny.

From frozen thistles to Nessie to Scottish myths, legends and landmarks, it’s an enjoyable half hour wander with a stop at the ice bar for a hot drink or mulled wine.

There are also some neat photo opportunities too – where else can you stick your head through a frozen sculpture for a quick selfie!

The ice skating rink is up and running again in St Andrews Square, while the Spiegeltent is back at Festival Square – opposite the Usher Hall in Lothian Road - where it hosts the fabulous La Clique Noel.

Gremlins

It’s a great cabaret show with a hint of Christmas about it – some absolute top dollar performances who all do short, sharp sets to keep the fun going.

Great house band too – well worth catching if you are in town.

And if you are in Edinburgh, make an effort to venture slightly out of the centre to the Biscuit Factory in Anderson Street – just off Bonnington Road.

It is staging Hobo Cinema, a chance to see some classic Christmas movies in an outdoor setting ... indoors!

You get food and drink – a smorgasbord of popcorn, festive cocktails, mulled cider and hot chocolate – as well as the films in a magical winter setting, and you can enjoy some 80s music after the screenings.

Again, there’s a ‘‘wrap up warm’’ plea as it is an old warehouse and not a plush modern cinema.

Hobo Cinema runs on December 22 and 23, and it is screening the classic movies Elf, The Showman, and The Snowman And The Snowdog as a double bill, Gremlins, The Muppets’ Christmas Carol, Home Alone and that quintessential festive favourite ... Die Hard!

Ticket info for Hobo Cinemas here Edinburgh’s Christmas

Ticket info for Edinburgh’s Christmas here Edinburgh’s Christmas